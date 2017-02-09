Tripura BJP Demands Arrest of CPI(M) MLA

Following violence in Tripura, the BJP state unit on Thursday demanded immediate arrest of CPI-M MLA Lalit Tripura of Gandacherra for his alleged involvement in attack on All Tripura Indigenous Regional Parties’ Forum (ATIRPF) picketers on Wednesday during 12 hrs bandh observed in protest of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

BJP President Biplab Deb alleged that armed CPI-M cadres led by MLA Tripura had attacked the picketers in Gandacherra when they were agitating in front of a school for opening it defying their strike.”BJP doesn’t support ATIRPF’s strike but we condemn the violent attitude of CPI-M party, including its MLAs, and top leaders who attacked the agitators brutally.”

Deb further mentioned that the strike was against the Central government but could not understand how CPI-M got angry with them and assaulted them. The incident once again proved that ruling CPI-M is always against tribal.

He pointed out that the “MLA Lalit Tripura led cadres’ resorted violent attack on the demonstrators with sharp arms in broad daylight in Gandacherra town,” Deb asserted, adding, “The attackers were overpowered with arms and sticks and ganged up in nearby area. As soon as the picketers had reached, they injured more than 25 people.”

He further alleged CPI-M party is behind the communal flared up incident in Agartala on August 23 last during protest rally organised by IPFT, “The innocent people were fell victim of the nefarious design of CPI-M and to save the face police released a pictorial list of non-tribals branding them attackers but as on date none of them are arrested.”

Organising protest against the Central government without any understanding of the amendment would not help to protect the interest of the tribals, “The tribal wing of BJP has decided to meet the Parliamentary committee chief of the bill soon to discuss the apprehension of the tribal people here. The committee will be invited in Tripura even before finalising the draft bill to meet the people on their view over the bill,” Deb informed.

He also added the draft will be tabled in the Parliament after the committee comprising of all party MPs satisfied with the provisions.

Meanwhile, ATIRPF leader Animesh Debbarma alleged that in all the cases police and security personnel were mere spectators rather vindictive towards bandh supporters, which are clearly indicated that the administration was motivated by the party in power and played a partial role.

However, CPI-M state committee denied the charge and alleged that the forum supporters attacked the innocent people who defied the strike.