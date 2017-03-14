Tripura BJP-TMC Clash: Policemen, Politicians, Journalists Injured

At least 11 policemen, one leader each from the BJP and the TMC, apart from three other political workers and four journalists, were injured when Trinamool Congress and BJP workers clashed in Agartala on Monday night, police said.

“Around 11 police personnel, including five officers, were injured when they tried to tackle a clash between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in the heart of the capital city on Monday night,” West Tripura district police chief Abhijit Saptarshi told IANS.

At least five BJP and TMC supporters, including state BJP Vice President Subal Bhowmik and TMC leader Panna Deb, sustained injuries in the clash. “The fight began after a BJP Mandal President Jayanta Dey was allegedly beaten up by TMC leader Sudip Roy Barman’s elder brother Sandip Roy Barman,” Saptarshi said.

Huge contingent of police and the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) troopers led by Saptarshi and DIG Uttam Majumder rushed to the spot and tackled the situation after more than three hours of squabbles and chase-and-run game. Four journalists were also injured when the TSR personnel resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the mob.

Tripura Journalists Union General Secretary Pranab Sarkar said that a team of senior journalists met police officials and demanded action against the TSR personnel who assaulted the journalists. The injured were rushed to the hospital.

