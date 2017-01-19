Tripura BJP Welcomes United Forum of Tribal Parties

Tripura BJP welcomed united forum of opposition tribal parties in the state, however the party has denied the allegation of the forum against Central government regarding amendment of Citizenship Bill.

BJP Tripura state president Biplab Deb stated that since the beginning BJP has been contemplating to unite anti-Left votes to oust the Left Front government in the state and said, “It is good that major tribal parties have come together but still we need to bring other anti-Left parties under an umbrella to end the Leftist rule.”

He, however, opposed that amendment in Citizenship Bill was brought after series of brainstorming and it did not have any intention to marginalize tribal or undermine their legitimate rights rather the BJP led government at the Centre is extra careful to protect the interest of the indigenous population of the country.

“The Citizenship Amendment Bill is not state or region specific. The amendment is considered keeping in mind the country’s diversities and impending threat to its nationalism. They are not being afraid of any group or community. The government is committed to protect the interest of all,” he asserted.

Deb further argued that the vote percentage of BJP has risen from 9.18 per cent to 31.18 per cent whereas all the other three parties have lost their vote share to the saffron party the past one year. Hence, the BJP has emerged as a major challenger of Left Front government and all other anti-left parties need to join hands with BJP.

“At present almost every day hundreds of supporters of other political parties have been joining BJP across the state,” Deb informed. While a large part of them belong to ruling CPI(M), which is indeed an important development as they defied the threat and set aside all the sop and doles offered to them by the ruling party-many of them also belonged to tribal communities.

On the possible tie-up plan with tribal based parties, Deb said, “The elections are still far away- at least one year left. We have already made progress in strengthening organization in the state’s tribal belts.”