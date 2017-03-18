Sat, 18 Mar 2017

Tripura Budget Welfare-Centric: Jharna Das

Tripura Budget Welfare-Centric: Jharna Das
March 18
2017
2017-18 financial budget of Tripura is welfare centric and designed to ensure rights and empowerment of women, this was referred by Tripura Rajya Sabha MP Jharna Das.

“State government had framed the budget within severe constraints because of declining resources devolution from Centre’ but still they managed to maintain and expand the scope of welfare schemes for the poor and under-privileged and , especially women,” stated Das, adding, “The budget has an uncovered deficit but this may be made up by austerity drive and increased volume of resource mobilization.”

Das further shared what is heartening is that the budget has made major outlays for women welfare and development as also advancement of the depressed classes of people.

“As an MP I try my best to focus on the needs and problems of the state in Rajya Sabha and will continue to do so,” she informed, “The fact that the state government has considerably widened the net of welfare schemes meant for the poor people with increased allocations and measures initiated for women’s welfare are eloquent testimonies to the priorities of the government.”

She asserted that the problem of livelihood and unemployment of unskilled workers in Tripura is non-existent, “The problem of employment for educated classes does exist because of a host of reasons however the state government is making sincere efforts to recruit more and more people which will partially solve the problem.”

