Fri, 30 Dec 2016

Northeast Today

Tripura Congress Set to Stage Demonstration against Demonetisation

Tripura Congress Set to Stage Demonstration against Demonetisation
December 30
17:27 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Friday has said it will hold demonstration before the government offices against the demonetisation drive which has caused limitless inconveniences to the common people.

“Demonetisation has caused limitless inconveniences to the common people throughout the country including our state. So, the state Congress has decided to demonstrate before the offices of DMs, SDMs and other government offices in the state,” TPCC President Birajit Sinha told reporters, adding, “We will demonstrate before the government offices including district magistrates and sub-divisional magistrates on January 5 to protest against demonetization.”

Ramen Barthakur, AICC Coordinator and in-charge of Tripura stated, “The process of demonetisation is anti-people and anti-poor. It is a disaster caused by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People want a relief from it.”

Barthakur further added that it is one of the biggest scams aimed at benefiting the corporate. Rahul Gandhi had asked many questions including the quantity of black money recovered due to this step, but he remained silent.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.