Tripura Demands 40 Years Age Limit for Central Govt Job

Tripura assembly passed a private members resolution to demand central government to increase the upper age limit for the job aspirants to 40 years for facilitating unemployed youths in government sectors.

Chief Minister Manik Sarkar on Saturday in the assembly said growth unemployment has become a biggest challenge for the nation now. No state can solve the problem alone unless a national policy is framed to tackle it. “In most of the central government sectors upper age limit is less than 30 years for applying but in case of Tripura it was 37 yrs and the left front government two years ago further increased it to 40 yrs for facilitating more qualified job seekers in employment. Now central government must increase the age limit like Tripura,” Mr Sarkar said.

He sought amendment in private members resolution by Trinamool Congress MLA Pranajit Singha Roy regarding increase of at least two more years of upper age limit in the state government job. After discussion the proposal was accepted in amended form that Central Government should take initiative to increase the upper age limit of employment up to 40 years.

The CPI(M) MLA Ratan Das said upper age limit of government job is highest in Tripura among the states all over the country. The age limits are 40 years for general category and 45 years for reserved category. He added issues like poverty eradication, increasing purchasing power of people should be included to introduce any policy. Implementation of such policy will help to strengthen rural economy and unemployed persons will get administrative job. They will also be able to get job in private farms or factories after opening factory.

