Tripura Faced Challenge Due to Growth of Cancer, HIV

The Tripura government faced a challenge with the steady rise of cancer and HIV positive cases in the state over the past few years despite massive awareness campaign and preventive activities, said Health Minister Badal Choudhury in the assembly on Thursday.

He sought help from civil society organisations and all political parties to reach out the people at grass root level to fight against HIV and AIDS as well as promoting the life style modification campaign at community level to contain growth of cancer and other non-communicable diseases.

Mr Choudhury stated that the figure of cancer in Tripura is much higher than any other northeastern states. According to registration records of the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) of Agartala cancer patients stand at 15,323 persons, including women.

However, many of them of course undergo treatment outside the state.He said in last three years there were 6,581 cancer patients registered with RCC, Agartala and of them as many as 1,007 cancer patients died in the RCC only. He attributed still the definite reasons of spread of cancer has not yet been identified but consumption of cigarette, betel leaf with nut and ‘Zarda’ or ‘Gutka’, fast food were blamed for cancer outbreaks.

There is a high incidence of cancer of the colon, throat, liver, breast and prostrate in Tripura.Replying to a different query, Mr Choudhury said since 2014, number of HIV and AIDS patients has increased in the state and at present Tripura has 1,227 HIV patients, including 485 females, and 65 children.Besides, as many as 990 patients were identified as AIDS infected, including 397 male patients, 550 female patients and 43 children, he said, adding record said in 2014 the state had registered 220 HIV patients and 170 AIDS patients but in 2015 it increased to 258 HIV patients and 196 AIDS patients.

In last year it further increased to 245 and 193 respectively.Along with Tripura AIDS Control Society, a total of 12 NGOs have been working against the spread of the killer disease and rehabilitation and counseling of the infected people. The state had received Rs 954.54 lakh, Rs 818.07 lakh and Rs 639.71 lakh respectively in past three years from the Central government. Minister informed that in 2014 a total 80,835 blood units were tested for identification of HIV and 233 persons were identified with HIV positive. Similarly, in 2015 out of 93,253 blood samples, altogether 287 persons were found HIV positive and in 2016, 328 HIV positive cases were identified out of 1,22,039 blood samples tested.

