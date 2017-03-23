Tripura Governor Suggests Youths to Look for Jobs in Western and Southern India

Tripura governor Tathagata Roy has advised the unemployed youths of the state to look for jobs and productive employment in all over the country, specially western and southern India.

“Tripura is unfortunate is being geographically isolated and this is the reason why private investments and industries do not come here,” said Roy, adding, “Tripura government alone cannot give jobs to all the youths in the absence of industries.”

He further asked the unemployed youths to fan out , especially in Southern and Western India for jobs but there is no prospect in eastern India. Roy also stressed on Tripura youths attaining skills and employability.

He however refused to answer a question on the rapid changes in the country’s socio-political and economic profile, saying as governor he could not do so. “My relations with the state government is smooth,” he claimed, “It was on two or three occasions that we differed on minor issues but they were settled amicably the relation between me and the state government is defined by the constitution.”

Meanwhile, Roy disapproved of the behaviour of a section of opposition MLAs in the state assembly during his opening speech of the year , terming the behaviour as ‘disagreeable’.

He refused to make any comment on the performance of the state government saying it is the job of the elected representatives of people or MLAs in the assembly, “They can evaluate, citicise and show the government the right path; I have no comment to offer. Iupheld the efficacy of the post of governor and governors are custodians of the constitution as they play crucial roles during a constitutional crisis.”

He further described Tipura as a beautiful state with lot of potential, “Except Gandacherra and Jampui I have travelled all over the state including all district headquarters.”