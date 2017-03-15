Tripura Govt Discourages Rubber Cultivation, Earns Criticism from Opposition

The Left Front government in Tripura mobilised department of forest, agriculture and horticulture to motivate farmers and land owners to go for multi-cropping and indigenous verity of trees instead of planting rubber. Addressing a gathering in Belonia in South Tripura on Monday, State Health minister Badal Choudhury, said price of raw rubber has gone down due to fall of price at international market in recent years owing to the supply of synthetic rubber from Malaysia and Indonesia.

“The natural rubber growers in Tripura and Kerala faced crisis of market and convincing price. This is not only about price, mono-culture of rubber plants brought imbalance in natural forestry that affected the soil nutrients and moisture. Further, affected the atmosphere in larger extent and more dangerously farming activity has been reduced,” Mr Choudhury said.

The Left front government, which was promoting rubber cultivation in Tripura for past two decades under several centrally sponsored schemes that generated a huge flow of money among the hill living people of Tripura and prosper rural economy but now the government realised that massive cultivation of rubber ruined the natural forestry and horticulture production.

Though Rubber Board estimated potential and prospect of rubber cultivation in Tripura is over one lakh hectors of land against the present cultivation area under 72,000 hectors mostly in south and western parts, the state government has now discouraging rubber and supporting for horticulture and encouraging land owners to go for indigenous plantation, he stated.

He however, pointed out expert opined that the soil of Tripura is very fertile for rubber cultivation and the state has already attained second largest producer of rubber in the country after Kerala with an annual production of 40,000 metric tonnes and added, “farmers are not getting adequate money return from rubber and potential of horticulture is going down.

“Criticising the Left Fornt government, Congress legislator Ratan Lal Nath alleged that traditionally CPI-M is led by a group of confused people who constantly misguide the innocent people. At the beginning when rubber was growing fast environmentalists warned about the adverse impact of monoculture of rubber and leftists even saw conspiracy behind it.

“Now when they realised the real loss it was too late and almost entire upland came under rubber cultivation, which had potential of massive production of horticulture and indigenous food plants that also can help growth of several industries including processing and packaging. But in 20 years land lost it productivity, farmers lost passion and entire chain for development of secondary and tertiary sector was gone now government stating reverse and disgrace the rubber growers,” Mr Nath said.

He suggested that government must bring investment for rubber based industries in Tripura considering the amount of production of raw latex, which can be used in the local industries to cater the domestic and regional demand instead of confusing the rubber growers.The genesis of this stand is traced in a political decision of the ruling CPI-M taken in the 20th conference of the party’s tribal wing the Tripura Upajati Ganamukti Parishad’ held at Khowai in 2013 that expressed concern over the behaviour of the newly emerging tribal middle class who are accumulating properties by cultivating rubber and losing interest in party activities, Mr Nath reminded.

“They also warned the wealth being accumulated in the hand of the tribal peasantry following growing rubber cultivation, which seems destroying the traditional social fabric of the tribal society. The stand to discourage rubber cultivation seems to the outcome of this decision to bring the tribal people in party activity,” he added.

-UNI