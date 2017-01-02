Mon, 02 Jan 2017

Northeast Today

Tripura Launches Drive for Providing Education to Differently-Abled Children

Tripura Launches Drive for Providing Education to Differently-Abled Children
January 02
16:30 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

In a bid to provide education to every child, including those who are differently abled and do not attend school, Tripura government has launched a special drive on Monday.

“On Sunday we launched the week-long ‘Vidyalaya Chalo Abhiyan’ to bring every single child aged 6-14-years to schools,” said Tripura’s elementary education department director Uttam Kumar Chakma, adding, “In case of differently-abled children who are unable to attend schools, our volunteers would go to their homes to provide teaching.”

This week-long programme was launched under the centrally-sponsored Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan.

Chakma further added that in a recent household survey, the education department officials found that only 586 children across Tripura were left out from receiving formal education before the beginning of this year’s academic session from Monday.

“The elementary education department has appointed 52 observers to oversee the ‘Vidyalaya Chalo Abhiyan’ and 50 volunteers to provide home-based education to the differently-abled children who are unable to come to schools,” he asserted.

Presently, Tripura has 3,700 schools for 569,512 students up to the 8th standard and the literacy rate stands at 96.82 per cent.

Tags
Sarva Shiksha AbhiyanVidyalaya Chalo Abhiyan
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.