Fri, 10 Feb 2017

Northeast Today

Tripura Launches Fortified Mid-Day Meal Programme for Students

Tripura Launches Fortified Mid-Day Meal Programme for Students
February 10
16:14 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Tripura government in collaboration with TATA Trust has launched a programme to distribute fortified meals in all schools so that all students are covered under the health benefits.

Under the programme, the government will try to provide fortified meals to students in order to counter disorders like stunting, overweight and anaemia – the major causes of maternal and child deaths said Tripura Education Minister Tapan Chakraborty after launching the programme.

About 70 per cent of pre-school children and over 50 per cent of women suffer from anaemia, caused by iron deficiency, National Survey data show. In the first phase, the government aims to promote double fortified salt in school midday-meals and in the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) and mid-day meal in all schools.

In January 2016 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pushed the idea of universal fortification – addition of key vitamin and minerals to foods to improve their nutritional value and address nutritional gaps in the population.

By 2020, the Centre aims to achieve the target of universal availability of fortified food, supplying such items through the public distribution system and the open market.

-ANI

Tags
Mid-Day MealTATA Trust
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.