Tripura Launches Fortified Mid-Day Meal Programme for Students

The Tripura government in collaboration with TATA Trust has launched a programme to distribute fortified meals in all schools so that all students are covered under the health benefits.

Under the programme, the government will try to provide fortified meals to students in order to counter disorders like stunting, overweight and anaemia – the major causes of maternal and child deaths said Tripura Education Minister Tapan Chakraborty after launching the programme.

About 70 per cent of pre-school children and over 50 per cent of women suffer from anaemia, caused by iron deficiency, National Survey data show. In the first phase, the government aims to promote double fortified salt in school midday-meals and in the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) and mid-day meal in all schools.

In January 2016 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pushed the idea of universal fortification – addition of key vitamin and minerals to foods to improve their nutritional value and address nutritional gaps in the population.

By 2020, the Centre aims to achieve the target of universal availability of fortified food, supplying such items through the public distribution system and the open market.

