Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya Celebrate Foundation Day

The three northeastern states of Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya on Saturday organised numerous programmes and events to celebrate their 45th Foundation Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya on their statehood day. “Greetings to people of Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura on their Statehood Day. I wish the states the very best in their development journey,” the Prime Minister said in a message.

In Agartala Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy inaugurated a series of programmes to celebrate the statehood day. Roy released a publication highlighting Tripura’s achievements in various fields since 1972. Cultural functions and seminars would be held across the state till January 23.

Addressing the main function of the Statehood Day at the famous Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan in Agartala, Roy said that as Tripura was already a power surplus state the surplus electricity must be utilised for industrialisation and more employment. “The northeastern states have huge opportunities in developing tourism. Through tourism numerous development including solution of unemployment problems would be resolved,” he added.

In Imphal, Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam addressed a meeting on the occasion. The statehood day celebrations in Meghalaya involved a series of events, including sports meets in various parts of the state.

At the state capital Shillong, Deputy Chief Minister R. C. Laloo was the Chief Guest at a programme held at U Soso Tham Auditorium. On the occasion, Meghalaya Day Excellence Awards were conferred on government employees, Kayakalp Award to two District Hospitals and three community health centres.

Besides songs, there were flute recitals and performances by artists from the Centre of Excellence in Indian Classical and Western Music and a flower show. The erstwhile princely states of Tripura and Manipur were merged with India in October 1949 and became full-fledged states on January 21, 1972.

Meghalaya was part of Assam before becoming a full-fledged state under the North Eastern Region (Re-Organisation) Act, 1971.

