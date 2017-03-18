Tripura MP Mulls to Maintain Peace in Maoists Affected States

Tripura MP, Jitendra Chaudhury has urged the union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to immediately initiate the political dialogue with the groups in all Left wing extremists affected states, launch massive developmental onslaught and ideological campaign together, which will definitely bring the affective solution in the states of Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Odisha and Manipur etc.

Participating on the demand of grants of MHA on Friday at Lok Sabha, Jitendra Chaudhury said, “MHA is not only mandated to maintain the law and order but to maintain peace and harmony of the country also. Peace and harmony is such a delicate thing that can’t be bought by money or achieved by use of muscle power. It depends upon creating conducive environment and fulfilling the urges of the people”.

“Vast hinterland of the country is affected by the left wing extremists. Both Union and state government has been spending crores of money, thousands of security forces are deployed, but in other hand the disturbances prone areas has been increasing,” Choudhury mentioned.

He further added that Tripura is the glaring example how this problem has been largely contained and of course the initiative is still on to heal the root cause of this social and political problem.

“The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Counsel (TTAADC) may be empowered by amending the provision of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. TTAADC bodies should be adequately funded by the government of India and NITI Commissions like the three tiers Panchayat,” stated Chaudhury, adding, “Kokborok, the one of the official languages of Tripura should be included in the 8th Scheduled of the Constitution in order to preserve and promote the language and cultural heritage of the second largest linguistic population Tripura.”

He also demanded that Assam Rifles’ complex situated in the heart of the Agartala should be immediately handed over to the hand of the state government in order to set up a multi-disciplined sports, culture and youth complex.