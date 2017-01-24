Tripura Mulls to Set-Up Women Run Cooperative Banks

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar on Monday instructed the authority of Tripura State Cooperative Bank Ltd (TSCBL) to expand its wings for reaching out the people’s doorstep.

While speaking in a programme to mark diamond jubilee celebration of TSCBL at Muktadhara, Sarkar said, “Neither the Centre nor the

RBI is showing interest in setting up new bank branches.” He further suggested that TSCBL must opt for setting up new branches in interior areas so that people could have access to banking system in the rapidly changing system.

“If Tripura Gramin Bank could manage over 150 bank branches why TSCBL will be lagging behind? It must recruit more staff and adopt technology to fulfill the aspirations of customer”, he stated. Currently, TSCBL has 63 branches of TSCBL spreading over all the eight districts.

In his speech, he informed the government plans to set up woman-run cooperative banks to boost the cooperative movement in the rural areas. Minister for Cooperative Khagendra Jamatia and special Secretary of Cooperative and NABARD Managing Director Sunil Kumar also remained present in the programme. In his speech, he lauded over the role of TSCBL as it makes a profit of Rs. 20.26 crore in the current fiscal year.