Fri, 03 Feb 2017

Northeast Today

Tripura Starts Inspecting Rural Job Schemes

Tripura Starts Inspecting Rural Job Schemes
February 03
16:40 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Following the order passed by Tripura High Court, the Tripura government on Friday begun the process to conduct audit in all 58 blocks on the execution of the rural job scheme to ensure transparency.

“The audit will be carried out in each gram panchayat and village committees. It will be done to ensure the transparency in execution of MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act),” said an official.

Tripura has 591 Gram Panchayats outside the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) areas and 587 Village Committees similar to Gram Panchayats.

Tripura retained the top position in the country for the seventh consecutive year till the fiscal that ended in March 2016 in providing jobs under the MGNREGA.

A record 94.46 person days per household of work was provided in 2015-16, against the national average of 48.51 days.
In 2016-17, the state provided 58.85 person days per household of work.

Tags
MGNREGATripura high court
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.