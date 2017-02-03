Tripura Starts Inspecting Rural Job Schemes

Following the order passed by Tripura High Court, the Tripura government on Friday begun the process to conduct audit in all 58 blocks on the execution of the rural job scheme to ensure transparency.

“The audit will be carried out in each gram panchayat and village committees. It will be done to ensure the transparency in execution of MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act),” said an official.

Tripura has 591 Gram Panchayats outside the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) areas and 587 Village Committees similar to Gram Panchayats.

Tripura retained the top position in the country for the seventh consecutive year till the fiscal that ended in March 2016 in providing jobs under the MGNREGA.

A record 94.46 person days per household of work was provided in 2015-16, against the national average of 48.51 days.

In 2016-17, the state provided 58.85 person days per household of work.