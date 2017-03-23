Tripura TMC, a Transit Camp for Congressmen: Bijan Dhar

Trinamool Congress in Tripura is a ‘transit camp’ where frustrated Congressman stay for some time before taking decision about their final destination, this was stated Bijan Dhar, secretary of the CPI(M) Tripura state committee.

Dhar was indicating towards large scale desertion from Mamata Banerjee’s party going on for last several days in different parts of the state. “Most of the workers had deserted Congress earlier to join Trinamool Congress and now again witching over their allegiance.”

Dhar further added that even though most of the TMC quitters going to BJP some of them are joining CPI (M) too. “A prominent TMC leader Sujit Pal who unsuccessfully contested twice from Fatikroy constituency joined the CPI (M) on Tuesday.” Dhar himself handed over the party flag to him.

Dhar also urged the disgruntled supporters of Congress and Trinamool Congress to choose the right platform who are actually working for the common people. “Don’t step into the trap laid by BJP.”

“BJP is trying to create division among the people in the name of religion which will cause long term damage to this country and the society,” he alleged, adding, “Utter failure of the Congress has paved the way for present upsurge of the BJP in the country.”

He asserted that left is the only alternative before the people. “Time has come to realise this fact.” Dhar stated that NDA government is discriminating between the states ruled by BJP and other opposition political parties.