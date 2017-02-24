Tripura to Complete Land Acquisition for Indo-Bangla Railway Project by June

A total of 65.92 acres for the proposed Indo-Bangla railway link would be handed over to Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) by June, this was informed by a top official of Tripura on Friday.

Of the total 65.92 acres of land, around 61.45 plots have been identified as jote which requires acquiring in exchange of money from individual while only 4.48 acres of land has been government land (Khash).

“The west Tripura district administration has already started land acquisition process to expedite the process as the proposed rail link- Agartala to Gangasagar is a priority project”, said the official, adding, “The Centre has already released Rs. 97 crore for land acquisition for the 15 km Indo-Bangla railway project.”

The official further revealed on the other side, Bangladesh Railways has also kicked start land acquisition so that the project gets completed at the earliest.

The IRCON would construct the BG rail link connecting Agartala with Gangasagar (Bangladesh). “We are extending full support to acquire land meant for the project and hopefully the process will be done by June.”