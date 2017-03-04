Tripura to Export 60MW Power to Bangladesh

Tripura, a power surplus state is all set to sale 60 MW to neighbouring Bangladesh very shortly.

Interacting with media, Tripura Power minister Manik Dey informed, “Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd (TSECL) has been selling 100 MW power to Bangladesh since last year based on the power generated from OTPC’s Palatana power plant in Udaipur.”

Dey further added that now, 60 MW more power will be sent to Bangladesh from NEEPCO’s Manarchak power plant in Sepahijala district. “Although Manarchak power plant is producing 75 MW power for the past few month after ONGC started supplying gas to the NEEPCO, formal inauguration of the power project is yet to be made.”

Centre has already given a green signal to sale 60 MW power to Bangladesh. “If ONGC ensures supply of gas, main fuel of the power plant, 60 MW power will go to Bangladesh within shortest period of time and an agreement also is proposed to be signed”, he added.

“Due to shortage of gas, normal production has been facing problem at Manarchak power plant. Currently, the plant is producing only 75 MW power against its installed capacity of 101 MW. We will talk to Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas for stable supply of natural gas to Manarchak power plant”, Dey noted, adding, “NEEPCO suffers a loss of Rs. 218 crore to set up power plant at Manarchak because of non availability of gas.”