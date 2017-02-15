Wed, 15 Feb 2017

Tripura to Recruit 300 Disabled Aspirants

February 15
15:54 2017
The Tripura cabinet headed by Chief Minister Manik Sarkar on Wednesday approved the proposal for filling up of at least 300 posts reserved for persons with disability (PWD) which were lying vacant in various government departments.

Information Minister Bhanu Lal Saha said that after a long exercise in various government departments, assessment of the possible vacant posts for PWD aspirants were identified and except technical vacancies and highly professional requirements, social welfare department will select them.

“The Grade III and IV employees will be employed based on their academic record, age and magnitude of economic need, as prescribed by the High Court of Tripura two years ago in regard to employment in government sector,” Mr Saha said. He, however, pointed out that in the appointment of technical posts, the PWD candidates should have the required qualification and technical knowledge for getting into the service in such posts and there will be no preference except offering job in PWD reserved posts.

According to report, Tripura now has less than a thousand of job seeking PWD candidates and of them 300 would be employed very soon and rest of them will be taken into service in phases.

-UNI

Bhanu Lal SahaManik Sarkarpersons with disability
