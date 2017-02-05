Trouble, Trauma & Protests in Manipur

January Edition, Statewide, Manipur, NET Bureau, James Khangenbam

The indefinite economic blockade which began from November 1 is still continuing in Manipur. The United Naga Council (UNC) imposed the blockade along the National Highways connecting Manipur to the rest of India demanding the withdrawal of state government’s motive of creating Sadar Hills and Jiribam as a separate district.

The Manipur government has acted tough and arrested the president of UNC and its publicity secretary for imposing the blockade. The government has gone ahead by creating seven new districts including Sadar Hills and Jiribam. While the residents of the newly created districts including some Naga civil society organization based in the new districts are in a jubilant mood, UNC and some other Naga civil society organizations are stirring up their agitation on certain grounds.

The Manipur government created seven new districts – Kakching, Pherjawl, Kamjong, Noney, Jiribam and Kangpokpi. Creation of the new districts was announced in the night of December 8 and 9 following a cabinet decision. Chief Minister Okram Ibobi stated in a public function that the district formation took place for administrative convenience. He also said that his government was concerned about the difficulty faced by people living in remote areas while travelling to respective district headquarters.

A district boundary commission headed by a retired high court judge is looking after the district boundary formation. Meanwhile respective district commissioner and Superintendent of Police have taken charge. The claim of the UNC is that four memorandum of Understanding were signed- first in 1981 between the Naga people and the government of Manipur (GoM), between the GoM and ANSAM in 1992, the GoM and Naga Students’ Federation in 1996, GoM, UNC and ANSAM in 1998 followed by a written assurance from the Union Home Ministry that not an inch of Naga ancestral land will be touched while creating any new district in 2011.

It is also learnt that when the Chief Minister approached Rajnath Singh, the Union Home Minister to mediate in the economic blockade imposed by UNC, the later asked for the assurance of not giving a fully fledged district to Sadar Hills from the state government side. Mention may also be made that there has been many protests and blockades along the national highways in the past imposed by the Sadar Hills District demand committee and Jiribam District Demand Committee. The Jiribam District demand committee had announced that it has called off all kinds of agitation after the district status was given to Jiribam. Sadar Hills district demand committee also got their demand of district status under the name Kangpokpi District. Both districts lie in the two National Highways connecting Manipur to mainland India.

Now the Naga apex bodies are giving a hard response as they felt that the state government had not consulted the Hill Area Committee before they created the Districts. Naga people consultation meeting took place on December 12 at Senapati and resolutions to further strengthen their protests were taken. While in the state capital, a forum to address the issue of economic blockade was formed on December 21 and is given the name Joint Forum for Peace which includes representatives of 26 civil society organisations hailing from different communities. The joint forum is also looking towards pressurizing the state and Central government to put all efforts to resolve the issue of economic blockade at the earliest. The forum also agreed that the CSOs in both the hill and valley should work together to resolve the existing issues and restore normalcy in the state.

Violence

Three Manipur police personnel got killed while another eight personnel sustained injuries when they were allegedly ambushed at Chandel District bordering Myanmar by suspected NSCN (IM) cadres a day ahead of the inaugural of the new districts. Similar ambush took place at Noney where there was heavy exchange of fire and some Manipur Police personnel were injured.

There has been counter economic blockade and attack on the church at MBC, Chingmeirong. Around 20 private cars were burnt down along with a passenger bus by the counter blockade group at Khurai under Imphal East District. However no injury has been reported among the passengers who were traveling back to their home town and they were taken to shelter in the nearby places by the localities. A group of elderly women were asked to get down from the bus they were travelling and leave the scene and when they return back they found their luggage looted by the economic blockade imposers. Burning down of vehicles was also reported in other parts of the district along the National Highways too. Pulling down of goods from trucks was also reported at Noney by the economic blockade imposers, while the same incident took place in Imphal district by counter economic blockade imposers.

There has been a call of peace from the hill and valley based organisations. Many CSOs, student and Church organisation had called for the repeal of indefinite blockade but it has no effect so far. Now the Centre has also sent in paramilitary forces to be deployed along the National Highway to deal with the economic and counter economic blockade. The state government has put a ban on internet to avoid any rumors on social media. Curfew is imposed in Imphal East where counter blockade took place where burning down of 22 vehicles were reported.

Conclusion

The creation of the new district at a time when general election is around the corner is questionable. Besides the imposition of the economic blockade by the UNC with an indefinite tag seem to be another politically charged motive with key solution finders inclined towards the Centre. But the most affected of all the recent development remains the citizens of the state, be it in the hills or valley. Amidst the chaos, some unifying elements are trying to find a peaceful solution in doing away the suffering of the citizens.