Tukargram Cries for Attention

At a time when the Assam government is mulling digitisation of transactions across the state, a village on the Indo-Bangla border is still deprived of basic facilities. Despite 300-years of existence, this border village lacks drinking water, electricity, roads etc. Northeast Today reports.

63-year-old Riju Ahmed, a resident of Tukargram village, still believes that things would change one day. The sexagenarian hopes authorities would one day listen to their plea and would take steps for the development of the village, which is in a way ‘alien’ for the rest of the country.

Tukaragram, a small hamlet nestled in the bank of river Barak and Kushiara in no man’s land between India and Bangladesh, is around 40 kms from Silchar, the district headquarters of Cachar, and 13 kms from Karimganj town.

The 300-year-old village of around 140 families has no electricity, healthcare facilities, drinking water facilities and road. Over 1,400 people of the village have been struggling hard to meet their basic necessities for years. Visiting the village is like going back a few decades in time – in the absence of electricity, life comes to a standstill after sunset. This village has another distinctive feature as it is the only village in Assam where administrative works are based on the two districts.

The irony is that the area officially falls under Cachar district but the villagers are dependent on Karimaganj district for everything. Even the post office of the village is located at Bhanga, a sleepy town in Karimganj district. Interestingly, for reaching the gaon panchayat—Harinagar, the villagers have to cross Surma river of Bangladesh. “Our village is situated just 13 km from Karimganj town, but falls under Cachar district. So, neither Karimganj owns us nor Cachar takes us seriously. We are treated like orphans only to be remembered during polls,” said Kabir Ahmed, a local resident. “As the village is situated in no man’s land, government seems to consider our village as a part of Bangladesh,” Kabir rued. “As no facilities are here, we have to go to Bhanga for everything. We have to cross Barak river to reach Bhanga. Ferry is the only means of communication to get there,” he added.

Crossing the river everyday is quite difficult for the villagers as the number of boats is very limited compared to the population of the area. “There are only five or six small boats whereas the population of the village is over 1400, because of which one has to wait for hours for crossing the river,” Kabir added. He said that no one can either come to the village or go out after sunset as ferry service stops at 6 pm. “There are number of instances when people could not return to the village by 6 pm and had to spend the night under the open sky. Besides there were also instances, when people fell ill at night, they had to wait till the morning for the boat service to start, to take the patient to hospital,” Kabir said.

As the village is located on the bank of three rivers—Kushiara, Barak & Surma—floods almost every year leave the villagers grappling with problems. “During monsoon the whole village remains under water. We have to take shelter in Karimganj town,” said Hafijur Rahman, another villager.

“Taking shelter in temporary relief camps during flood has become a part of our life. Every year we have to take shelter in relief camps for minimum one month. Sometime it extends up to two to three months,” he said. Apart from floods, the village is also badly hit by land erosion by both Barak and Kushiara rivers. Hafij said that erosion is posing a serious threat to agricultural land and even houses in the village. “Not only flood, now we are also threatened by land erosion. Erosion has already rendered some families homeless. During the last four to five years, around 60 to 70 houses have been eroded by the two rivers,” he added.

Kabir said the literacy rate in the village is very low. “Most of the villagers work either as daily wagers or farmers. Many of them are either illiterate or class IV-V passed. Schools are situated at other side of the river. During rainy season or flood our children can’t go to school as it is impossible to cross the river,” he said.

Kabir said that the farmers of the village have never received any assistance or aid from agriculture department. “Politicians make a beeline for our village during polls, seek vote, make tall promises and then disappear till the next elections,” he added. Arranging marriage is also a big problem for the villagers. Bachelors in the village said even finding brides have become a problem now. “No one wants to marry into a village with no electricity and road,” said 26-year-old Majibur. He said due to lack of electricity and water supply, it is difficult for them to organise any function in the village. “Most of the time we take our son or daughter to other village to solemnize marriage,” said Kabir.

Condition of other border villages

Even though the people of Tukugram are most deprived, however there are three other border villages— Nathanpur, Mohadevpur and Pirnagar where the villagers also share the same fate. The villagers are also deprived of all sorts of benefits of Central and state-sponsored schemes.