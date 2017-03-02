Tuki Lodges FIR against “Agreement Deed” for CM Post Sale

Former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Nabam Tuki lodged a FIR at Itanagar police station on Monday against a Noida based news website ‘The Quint’ and some other people for allegedly uploading a “deed of agreement”, which points at the sale of the post of chief minister.

According to the document doing its round in social media, Tuki had allegedly sold the post of chief minister to Pema Khandu at the cost of Rs 60 crore by executing the deed on July 15 last year. The deed was also witnessed by four other MLAs.

Tuki terming the deed as false and fabricated stated that his name as well as the name of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and four other legislators have been tarnished. He said that the matter should be enquired upon and action must be initiated against the persons who had indulged in such mischief.

Tuki in his FIR informed that the deed was false and fabricated and is the handiwork of some persons with vested interested to assassinate his political career and tarnish his image in the society. “The contents of such false and fabricated documents have brought irreparable loss in my 30 year long political career. It has not only has tarnished, defamed and maligned my name but also has brought down my image and reputation in the eyes of public causing irreparable loss and injury,” Tuki said.

Tuki also named two persons in his complaint and said that news website ‘The Quint’ is also liable to be prosecuted. “Uploading of such false and fabricated document with baseless and unfounded allegations is an offence under the law and also the same amounts to an offence under cyber law, which needs to be thoroughly probed and enquired. And, it needs to be stopped immediately from further circulation by arresting the culprits involved in such illegal activities under the relevant provisions of law in the interest of justice,” Tuki said.