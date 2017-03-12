Twitterati Laud ‘Baahubali’ PM; Mock Rahul, Akhilesh’s Failure in UP

Often regarded as the mother of all elections, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls certainly grabbed all the attention. Although outgoing Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi miserably failed in wooing the votes in the recently held elections, the duo seem to be the stars of the best memes of Twitter.

While the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance failed to pay off for Akhilesh, his decision to partner up with Gandhi in his home state of Uttar Pradesh was widely mocked online. Be it the loss of Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance in Uttar Pradesh or the BJP’s win, the micro-blogging site was flooded with witty and punny reactions.

The BJP’s historic win in both Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand gave the ever-sarcastic and humour seeking Twitterati great fodder. The internet is full of memes and jokes that give a hilarious twist to the election results.

Another politician who bore the brunt of the attack was Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was making strong inroads into Punjab where his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lost to the Congress.

Twitterati concluded that Prime Minister Modi is the ‘baahubali’ of Indian politics as he single-handedly swept the Uttar Pradesh polls with his ‘surgical strike on black money’ alias demonetisation.

-ANI