Sun, 12 Mar 2017

Northeast Today

Twitterati Laud ‘Baahubali’ PM; Mock Rahul, Akhilesh’s Failure in UP

Twitterati Laud ‘Baahubali’ PM; Mock Rahul, Akhilesh’s Failure in UP
March 12
13:24 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Often regarded as the mother of all elections, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls certainly grabbed all the attention. Although outgoing Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi miserably failed in wooing the votes in the recently held elections, the duo seem to be the stars of the best memes of Twitter.

While the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance failed to pay off for Akhilesh, his decision to partner up with Gandhi in his home state of Uttar Pradesh was widely mocked online. Be it the loss of Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance in Uttar Pradesh or the BJP’s win, the micro-blogging site was flooded with witty and punny reactions.

The BJP’s historic win in both Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand gave the ever-sarcastic and humour seeking Twitterati great fodder. The internet is full of memes and jokes that give a hilarious twist to the election results.

Another politician who bore the brunt of the attack was Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was making strong inroads into Punjab where his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lost to the Congress.

Twitterati concluded that Prime Minister Modi is the ‘baahubali’ of Indian politics as he single-handedly swept the Uttar Pradesh polls with his ‘surgical strike on black money’ alias demonetisation.

-ANI

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.