Thu, 26 Jan 2017

Two Blasts in Manipur on R-Day

January 26
12:12 2017
Two powerful bombs were blasted simultaneously by suspected militants in Manipur’s Imphal East and West districts on Republic Day on Thursday.

There was no report of any casualty due to the blasts, police said, adding that only a brick wall was damaged. One blast took place at Hao Ground at Singjamei in Imphal West district, about 3 km from Imphal, at around 8.30 AM.

Another blast occured at about the same time at Mantripukhri near 69 CRPF Battalion barrack in Imphal East district, they said. The official Republic Day programme was held at Kangla, the old palace complex where Governor Najma Heptulla took the salute.

-PTI

