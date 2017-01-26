Two Congress MLAs, Former TMC MP Join BJP in Manipur

The poll-bound Manipur is witnessing the BJP’s rising graph, with two former Congress MLAs and one All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) leader on Wednesday joining the saffron party after quitting their respective parties.

Kangpokpi constituency (ST) MLA Nemcha Kipgen, Thanlon constituency (ST) MLA Vungzagin Valte had on January 23 tendered their resignation from the House as well as from primary membership of Congress. Former MP and AITC president Kim Gangte also joined the BJP.

A simple function was held at the state BJP office, Imphal to welcome them. Kim Gangte, 55, was the first woman from Manipur to become an MP after she was elected from the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency in 1998.

The ticket allocations by BJP on January 23 after much delay for the ensuing two-phase state assembly polls to be held on March 4 and 8 came as a shocker for many aspiring candidates.

