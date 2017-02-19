Sun, 19 Feb 2017

Northeast Today

Two GNLA Cadres Held in Assam

Two GNLA Cadres Held in Assam
February 19
11:59 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Two Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) cadres were apprehended on Saturday from Goalpara district in two different operations. The operation which started on February 16, was jointly carried out by Red Horns Division of Gajraj Corps and Assam Police. The two accused have been identified as Polning Sangma and Ajay Momin.

The police recovered one country made pistol, 70 rounds of live ammunition, one mobile phone and three GNLA demand notes from Polning Sangma, while one factory made pistol along with magazine and three rounds of live ammunition were recovered from Ajay Momin.

The recovery of the weapons and apprehension is a major setback to the chances of the banned Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) to re-group and will further diminish their capability to carry out subversive activities in the near future.

-ANI

Tags
GNLA
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.