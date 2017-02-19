Two GNLA Cadres Held in Assam

Two Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) cadres were apprehended on Saturday from Goalpara district in two different operations. The operation which started on February 16, was jointly carried out by Red Horns Division of Gajraj Corps and Assam Police. The two accused have been identified as Polning Sangma and Ajay Momin.

The police recovered one country made pistol, 70 rounds of live ammunition, one mobile phone and three GNLA demand notes from Polning Sangma, while one factory made pistol along with magazine and three rounds of live ammunition were recovered from Ajay Momin.

The recovery of the weapons and apprehension is a major setback to the chances of the banned Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) to re-group and will further diminish their capability to carry out subversive activities in the near future.

