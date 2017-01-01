Two Indians among Istanbul Nightclub Attack Victims: Sushma Swaraj

Two Indians were among those killed in an attack on revellers celebrating the New Year in Turkey, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said on Sunday.

The Union minister identified the victims in a post on Twitter. “The victims are Mr.Abis Rizvi son of former Rajya Sabha MP and Ms.Khushi Shah from Gujarat.”

An assailant in a Santa Claus hat unleashed a salvo of bullets in a crowded Istanbul nightclub in Reina during New Year’s celebrations, killing at least 39 people.

Foreigners were among the fatalities, including an 18-year-old Israeli woman and a Belgian national, according to the two countries’ respective foreign ministries. Close to 70 others were injured in what authorities described as a terror attack.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the nightclub horror.