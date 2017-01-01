Sun, 01 Jan 2017

Northeast Today

Two Indians among Istanbul Nightclub Attack Victims: Sushma Swaraj

Two Indians among Istanbul Nightclub Attack Victims: Sushma Swaraj
January 01
19:36 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Two Indians were among those killed in an attack on revellers celebrating the New Year in Turkey, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said on Sunday.

The Union minister identified the victims in a post on Twitter. “The victims are Mr.Abis Rizvi son of former Rajya Sabha MP and Ms.Khushi Shah from Gujarat.”

An assailant in a Santa Claus hat unleashed a salvo of bullets in a crowded Istanbul nightclub in Reina during New Year’s celebrations, killing at least 39 people.

Foreigners were among the fatalities, including an 18-year-old Israeli woman and a Belgian national, according to the two countries’ respective foreign ministries. Close to 70 others were injured in what authorities described as a terror attack.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the nightclub horror.

Tags
Istanbul AttackSushma Swaraj
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.