Two IS Suspects Arrested in Manipur

Assam Rifles have arrested two Islamic State suspects from a border town in Manipur, police sources said on Thursday.

The arrests were made at a border checkpost at Khudengthabi along the Trans Asian Highway No 1 on March 14 when the suspects were proceeding towards Imphal from the border town of Moreh.

The two were identified as Nazir Mohammad and Abu Bakir who told police that they were from Tamil Nadu. The Assam Rifles personnel recovered 14 SIM cards and some handsets, besides Rs 75,130 in Indian currency and a huge amount in foreign currencies.

The two told police that they left Kolkata on March 9 and travelled through Assam and reached Dimapur railway station in Nagaland on March 10. They then came to Imphal from where they went to Moreh. They further told police that this was their second visit to Manipur.

The police said they were investigating the real purpose of their visit and what they did in the border town.

-IANS