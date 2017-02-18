Sat, 18 Feb 2017

Two Killed in Bus-Truck Collision in Assam

February 18
13:21 2017
Two persons were killed and 25 others injured during a head on collision between a truck and a bus on NH-37 at Lurukihaat in Jorhat district of Assam on Friday midnight.

The collision took place between a Guwahati-bound night bus carrying at least 28 passengers and a truck which was going to Tinsukia at around 11.

According to police, while two persons died on the spot, the injured 25 were immediately taken to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH). Later six of them were later shifted to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh.

Drivers of both the vehicles were among the injured.

