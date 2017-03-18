Two Low-Intensity Blasts in Agra

Two low-intensity blasts were felt in Taj city Agra on Saturday. The area has been cordoned off and senior officers have rushed to the site, police said.

No one has been injured in the blasts. Forensic teams and dog squads have also reached the spot.

Both the explosions took place near the busy Agra Cantt Railway Station. While the first blast took place in a garbage dump when the Municipal Corporation staffers were clearing it as a part of their daily routine, the other blast took place in a house.

The driver of a tractor trolley deployed to clear the garbage told the police that there was a loud explosion near the tyres and white smoke billowed from the blast when he was moving ahead. Police is questioning him to get more details.

The police has also sealed the house behind the railway station where the second blast took place. The explosions come close on the heels of a threat by IS (Islamic State) that it will attack the Taj Mahal, after which security was beefed up at the historical monument on Friday.

