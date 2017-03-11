Two Meghalaya Policemen Suspended for Firing at Civilians

The Meghalaya government has suspended two policemen for firing at three civilians in North Garo Hills district on March 6, a police official said.

The government issued the suspension order against Unarmed Branch Sub Inspector W.D. Sangma and Constable Umakhanta Rabha on Friday for firing at three civilians, the police official told IANS.

“Sangma and Rabha have been placed under suspension based on the departmental inquiry headed by V.D.S. Rymbai, the assistant commandant of 2nd Meghalaya Police Battalion,” the official said.

Three civilians – Milseng Sangma, Tubal Sangma and Janrak Sangma – were injured in the police firing on Resu-Khaldang road. The police fired at them suspecting them to be militants, when they sped through three different police checkpoints despite being signalled to stop.

Chief Minister Mukul Sangma had assured the assembly that the government will institute a judicial inquiry into the police firing.

