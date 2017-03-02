Two Minor Girls Rescued, Human Traffickers Arrested in Assam

Two minor girls were rescued and two human traffickers arrested in lower Assam’s Rangia in Kamrup district, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip off, police officer Amar Ghosh rescued the two girls from the dragnet of two human traffickers attempting to take the girls to Delhi from Rangapara in Sonitpur district via Rangia station, the police said.

The two human traffickers were identified as Rocky Kumar and Shyama Karmakar of Dhula Padun tea eatate and Secha tea estate, respectively, near Rangapara under Sonitpur district, the source said.

According to police both the minor girls were from Mainajuli tea estate under Sonitpur district. A search operation has been launched to track out the main accused who was absconding, police added.

-PTI