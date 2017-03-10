UDP Questions over Promotion of Meghalaya as a Tourist Destination

Amidst the increasing number of rape cases in the state, the United Democratic Party (UDP) has questioned the promotion of Meghalaya as a tourist destination in the midst of the rising number of rapes cases that are being reported in the state.

“How do we sell Meghalaya as a brand outside with such reports of rape in the state? Delhi has got a huge hit as even foreign countries have issued advisory to travelers. I don’t want Shillong to figure in such advisory,” said UDP legislator Paul Lyngdoh while moving a special motion on the issue in the assembly.

According to him, the complacent attitude towards the issue is bound to have a long felt negative impact on the inflow of tourists, economy of the state and others unless it is being dealt with iron hand and exemplary punishment to the guilty.

“I hang my head in shame that Meghalaya will be noticed by the rest of the world for something as disgusting as this phenomenon of violence against women and children of many forms,” Paul stated.

He also pointed out the arrest of a sitting legislator for allegedly raping a minor, a case in which the name of the state’s Home minister has been dragged besides the former governor’s alleged involvement in a case of misconduct towards women.

Stating that the state has recorded a staggering 700 cases of rape from 2013 till date, he said that this has created a deep sense of insecurity among women and parents. “We have reached a point where incidents of rape seem to be commonplace in which only this year from January 1 to February 23, a total of 23 rape cases has been reported. It has become a daily affair.”