UEFA Announces 2016 Team of the Year

UEFA announced the Team of the Year for 2016. The UEFA Team of the Year is decided by an online poll on UEFA’s website, which allows supporters to vote for their best XI based on the players’ overall performances in European club football and international competitions.

Real Madrid dominate the team with four players included, while FC Barcelona come in second with three of their players included in the XI.

But there was no place for Barca pair Neymar and Luis Suarez. Other notable absentees are Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and other Premier League superstars

Team of The Year:

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus)

Defenders: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Gerard Pique (FC Barcelona)

Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Andres Iniesta (FC Barcelona)

Forwards: Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)