ULB Elections a Constitutional Obligation, Says Nagaland CM

Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang reiterated that holding elections to the Urban Local Bodies ULB) in Nagaland, with 33% women reservation is a constitutional obligation.

Zeliang while addressing NPF candidates of nine Town Councils– Shamator, Meluri, Phek, Aboi, Naginimora, Longkhim/Chare, Noklak, Pungro and Kiphire, at the party’s head office in Kohima, said, “Those candidates who had filed their nominations, have not done anything wrong but are following the laws provided and required by the Constitution of India as well as adhering to the principles and ideologies of party.”

“As legislators have sworn allegiance to the Constitution of India, as also as NPF members our allegiance should be to the party we belong to and not any organization,” Zeliang stated. He also lamented that the constitutional obligation to be performed by the state government had been misunderstood, misinterpreted and even politicized in certain cases.

“If objections are raised before the provision of the constitution is incorporated in 1993, Nagaland may have been exempted from reservation for women in ULBs,” Zeliang shared, adding, “But now, it is too late since Article 243 T is already a Constitutional provision which we cannot do away with.”

Clarifying on the misconception that the state assembly could do away with all laws and rules of the Central government if Nagas do not want them, Zeliang said, “Article 371 A clearly says that ‘not withstanding anything in the Constitution, no Act of the Parliament in respect of ‘four points’ shall apply to the State of Nagaland unless the Legislative Assembly of Nagaland by a resolution so decides”.

He added there was a need to differentiate between Acts of Parliament and Constitutional provisions. To this, he said Article 243 T, which cites reservation for women in ULBs, was not an Act of the Parliament which Nagaland Legislative Assembly can decide whether or not to adopt.

“As long as we are part of the Union of India, the Constitution of India will be binding on us and we cannot deny this fact. And debating over an Article of the Constitution of India whether we should apply it or not is a futile exercise.” Zeliang also appealed to all legislators and candidates present at the meeting to reach out to various tribal/social organizations and to urge them to let the elections be held peacefully.