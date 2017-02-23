UNC Blockade Unfortunate and Unacceptable: RN Ravi

R.N. Ravi, the Chairman of the Joint Intelligence Committee (JIC), has described the ongoing economic blockade of Manipur by the United Naga Council (UNC) as an unfortunate and unacceptable development that has done nothing but caused immense suffering to the people of Manipur.

In an interview to ANI, Ravi said, “What is happening there (Manipur) is very unfortunate. So, now what is happening unfortunately for the last about over three months now, very unfortunate . Now, I don’t approve of that and this is not acceptable, and it has cost a lot of suffering to the people of Manipur, valley people as well as the hill people, and this is going to have serious consequences.”

Responding to another query with regard to a perception that the level of violence during the ongoing blockade has not come down despite the revelation of a framework agreement between the government and the NSCN-IM coming to some sort of solution, the chairman of the JIC said, “Actually, that I would not agree . but after the ceasefire, the two sides, the Government of India and the NSCN-IM, there has been a sharp decline in violence. So, that is borne out by records on the ground situation.”

Since 1 November 2016, Manipur is facing an economic blockade spearheaded by the United Naga Council (UNC). The UNC has been of the view that the areas of Tamenglong, Senapati, Ukhrul and Chandel in Manipur are Naga-majority hill districts, and is opposed to the creation of seven new districts in state.

In protest, it announced an economic blockade of Manipur on grounds that the new districts encroach on the ancestral land of the Nagas and all it has done is to weaken their vote in upcoming state assembly elections. The UNC has blocked National Highway 2 and 37 and stopped all trucks from carrying supplies into Imphal. It has also blocked the Trans-Asian Highway.

The blockade has resulted in inflation in prices and shortages of food, fuel, medicines, gas and other essential supplies. Mobile internet has been suspended. The police presence has been increased and 4000 personnel of central paramilitary forces have been deployed by the Government of India.

RN Ravi has rebutted the opposition and Manipur’s charge that the proposed Government of India-NSCN-IM framework agreement has led to a compromise of territorial integrity.

Ravi said, “Look, I am not going into the political controversies people are making. I will tell you what it (the framework agreement) contains. It contains as I said broad parameters, important parameters; that look violence is no answer, violence cannot bring about any solutions. So, there is a commitment to abjure violence i.e. number one. Number two is that a solution will worked out through dialogue and democratic process. Respecting the people’s wishes is very important, and number three is taking into account the contemporary realities, because you know 70 years back, when India became independent. things have changed a lot since then . the country has changed, the people have changed, people’s perceptions have changed.”

The chairman of the JIC further said that while working out details of the agreement, contemporary realities have to be kept in mind and are a very important criteria for consideration.

“It (the proposed framework agreement) has nothing to do with Manipur’s territorial integrity. There’s no mention of it at all. So, I would like to make it very clear that the framework agreement is that, an agreement of broad principles. I have to make it very clear that there are many stakeholders in this whole talk’s process. We are talking to the NSCN. Now, the NSCN is representing the Nga side of the story; but there are others, neighbours of the Nagas, they are very important. Even within Naga society, there are others who wish to share their apprehensions, their sort of understanding, their aspirations,”Ravi said, adding that the aspirations of all stakeholders have to be taken into account and will be taken into account.

He said that he has made it clear that no solution will or can be reached without taking into account the wishes of the people of Manipur as well. He said that the framework agreement is just a one page document containing broad parameters for working out a final settlement.

