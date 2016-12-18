UNC Condemns Church Attacks

The United Naga Council (UNC) has condemned the attack on the Manipur Baptist Convention (MBC) Centre Church and a Tangkhul Church in Imphal.

It also ridiculed the Manipur Government for not arresting those behind the attacks. The UNC argued that UNC leaders were arrested for carrying out a democratic movement “but the Manipur Government could tolerate mob attacking churches right under its nose.”

According to the UNC, the mob was attacking the churches using communal language but the Manipur Government did nothing to contain the violence. The Naga body also expressed ‘wonder’ as to how there could be serial bomb attacks in a high security zone like Fairyland, Imphal.

“There is no doubt that the Manipur Government allowed the miscreants to attack the residents,” the Council accused, further leveling allegations that the Manipur Government was collaborating with the mob who attacked the churches and those behind the bomb blasts. The Council also questioned the role of the Government of India accusing the latter of remaining mute.

