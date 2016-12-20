UNC Demands Imposition of Presidents Rule in Manipur

NET Bureau, Partha Borah

With ever increasing communal tensions between Meiteis and Nagas of Manipur emanating from Ibobi government’s decision of forming seven new districts carving out Naga inhabiting areas, the United Naga Council has threatened a full blown ethnic war in the bordering state, if Manipur government does not concede to Nagas demand.

A delegation of United Naga Council which has been camping in Delhi far last few days on Tuesday met Union Home Minsiter Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. The delegation also met MoS Home Kiren Rijiju in New Delhi yesterday.

Citing ill intention of Manipur government under the aegis of incumbent CM O Ibobi Singh, the UNC leadership addressing a press conference in New Delhi’s said, “To harness electoral benefit keeping an on the coming election this seven new administrative set up are created.”

Ibobi is also trying to appease the Kukis exploiting the similarity in language keeping an eye of the coming poll; there by flaring up communal tension in Manipur. The UNC has demanded immediate clamping of Presidents Rule in Manipur.

“Four memorandum of understanding were signed over the years (1981, 1992, 1996 and 1998). And in the memorandum it has been mutually agreed that Manipur Government will not redefine administrative areas inhabitated by Nagas without consulting the Naga bodies. And the Ministry of Home Affairs has ratified the same in the year 2011. So, in the guise of such mutually agreed memorandum endorsed by the Central government Nagas cannot allow division of its land,” said the UNC leadership.

“Land is our identity, our culture has evolved from the land, so if any bifurcation is attempted there will be a full blown ethnic war,” maintained UNC leadership.

The leadership stated, “On the other, when Framework agreement is already been signed between Government of India and NSCN-IM which essentially will address the border issue of Nagas, an extrapolated measure by the present government will not be accepted.”