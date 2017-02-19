Sun, 19 Feb 2017

UNC Leaders Remanded to Judicial Custody Till March 3

February 19
11:29 2017
United Naga Council (UNC) President Gaidon Kamei and its Information and Publicity Secretary SK Stephen were further remanded to judicial custody by a court till March 3.

Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal East, Aribam Noutuneshwari Devi granted 14 days of further remand when the duo were produced before the court on Saturday. Before leaving for jail, Gaidon spoke to media persons who were waiting outside the court, saying that UNC will hold further talks with the Manipur government to end the current impasse.

“We’ll talk to the state government over the current problem. Every problem will be resolved through dialogue. It may take time. I cannot say the exact date for the talks,” Gaidon said. The UNC leader hurried to the prison van as he talked to the mediapersons after a cop guarding him told him that no “permission” was given to him (Gaidon) to talk to the media.

Gaidon and his associate Stephen were arrested by Manipur police on November 25, 2016 after the ongoing economic blockade on National Highways linking the state started. The duo are facing charges in a number of cases. UNC has been protesting against creation of seven districts by the state government.

A tripartite talk between the Centre, Manipur government and UNC was held in New Delhi on February 3, which had ended without any headway. Three days after the talks, Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh had said the jailed UNC leader would be released unconditionally and simultaneously the blockade would be lifted.

On February 8, the Naga body negated the expectations and decided to continue the blockade following a meeting of the UNC presidential council.

