Uncertainty on Tripartite Talk as UNC Reject Talk Offer

There is uncertainty looming over the proposed tripartite talk involving the United Naga Council (UNC), the Government of Manipur and the Central Government on the prevailing issue in Manipur. The Government’s invitation to the UNC for dialogue to hold on January 23 in Imphal was not accepted by the latter.

When contacted by NNN, the UNC leaders said that if the Government agrees to the conditions put up by the Naga body, “we are ready to hold dialogue.”

The UNC has made it clear to the Government time and again that the venue of the talk should be either in ‘Naga area’ or in New Delhi. The UNC also laid down another condition demanding that its President Gaidon Kamei who is in police custody at the moment lead the Naga body in the event of any dialogue. The UNC further insisted that its Information Secretary SK Stephen who is also in police custody should participate in the talk.

Stipulating that the core issue of the talk should be centred on the creation of the new districts against the four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), the UNC called upon the Government of India to chair the event if any dialogue is to be held. On January 17, the UNC got the invitation for dialogue from the Government. On January 20, the UNC intimated to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on its position and conditions.

Meanwhile, the UNC has asked Nagas in the new districts of Tengnoupal, Kamjong, Kangpokpi, Noney and Jiribam not to participate in the Republic Day celebration. The UNC in a directive warned that, any Naga “going against this directive” will be doing so on his/her own risk. “The communal Manipur Government has created the new districts ignoring the four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). Nagas can never accept this act of the Ibobi Singh led government of Manipur. We can no longer tolerate such acts of suppression and oppression,” the UNC maintained.

-NNN