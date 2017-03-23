Thu, 23 Mar 2017

Northeast Today

Union Cabinet Nod to First Phase of Northeast Road Project

Union Cabinet Nod to First Phase of Northeast Road Project
March 23
12:45 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the development of 403 km of National Highways in Meghalaya and Mizoram, official sources said.

“The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval for development of approximately 52 km in Meghalaya and 351 km in Mizoram,” said a Cabinet release.

The estimated cost is Rs 6,721 crore, including cost of land acquisition, resettlement and other pre-construction activities. The projects will be taken up for implementation during fiscal 2017-18. The civil works are expected to be completed by 2021 and maintenance works are expected to be completed by 2025.

The work for development to two-lane standards are under ‘North East Road Network Connectivity Project Phase I’ scheme with loan assistance from Japan International Cooperation Agency.

-IANS

Tags
Northeast Road Project
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.