Union Cabinet Nod to First Phase of Northeast Road Project

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the development of 403 km of National Highways in Meghalaya and Mizoram, official sources said.

“The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval for development of approximately 52 km in Meghalaya and 351 km in Mizoram,” said a Cabinet release.

The estimated cost is Rs 6,721 crore, including cost of land acquisition, resettlement and other pre-construction activities. The projects will be taken up for implementation during fiscal 2017-18. The civil works are expected to be completed by 2021 and maintenance works are expected to be completed by 2025.

The work for development to two-lane standards are under ‘North East Road Network Connectivity Project Phase I’ scheme with loan assistance from Japan International Cooperation Agency.

