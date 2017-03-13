UNTABA Discusses Border Issue with NSCN-IM and RN Ravi

A delegation of the United Naga Tribes Association on Border Areas (UNTABA) held deliberation and consultation with NSCN (IM) General Secretary, Th Muivah and the Collective Leadership, in New Delhi with regard to “restoration of transferred Naga lands in Assam to Nagaland and in what manner traditional and historical boundary can be settled with Assam during the final political settlement.”

A press note from the UNTABA informed that the “leadership of the NSCN seriously discussed with the team and assured its fullest commitment to pursue the issue in its right perspective in the ongoing political talk with the Government of India.”

The UNTABA team also held discussion with the Interlocutor for the Naga peace talks, RN Ravi on its demands to the Government of India earlier for bringing back the transferred Naga lands in Assam to its rightful owner as per its commitment enshrined in the 9 Points & 16 Points Agreements of 1947 and 1960 respectively.

The meeting, UNTABA informed, also deliberated seriously on the present status of the issue in the ongoing political talk with NSCN (IM). “The Interlocutor admitted the failure of the Government of India in giving due importance on this issue and assured to sincerely dwell on the issue so as to find appropriate mechanism to meet the aspiration of the Naga people. He further assured to conduct further consultation on the issue with the people concerned,” UNTABA stated.

-Morung Express