UNTABA Requests Nagaland CM to Solve Border Issues

United Naga Tribes Association of Border Areas (UNTABA) has urged newly appointed Nagaland Chief Minister Dr Shurhozelie Liezietsu to take action in bringing about a resolution to the vexed boundary issue between Nagaland and Assam.

In a memorandum to the CM, the association seeks a resolution to consider for amendment in state of Nagaland Act, 1962, Section 3 & 4. It asked that the implementation of points 12 and 13 of the 16-Point Agreement of 1960 be vigorously pursued so as to amalgamate the traditional and historical Naga lands in Assam to Nagaland.

The memo also called for consideration of appeal of the concerned Naga citizens to file a suitable petition in the Supreme Court praying for the implementation of the 9 Point Agreement of 1947 for the amalgamation, vis-à-vis “bringing back the traditional and historical Naga lands in Assam to Nagaland as agreed between the then Emissaries of Government of India and NNC.

It further requested the Chief Minister to direct the concerned department to maintain clear Naga-Ahom traditional and political boundary in all official documents since the stand of the Naga people is no more or less than its historical records of time immemorial.

Meanwhile, they have reminded that it has been exploring all possible initiatives towards resolving the border issue. Towards this, the UNTABA informed that it has held extensive consultations with all stakeholders including Central and State leaders, other agencies, legal luminaries and others.

It claimed that the Naga people are convinced that the boundary issue needs to be settled by political decision since Nagaland as the 16th state in the Union of India was created on political agreement.