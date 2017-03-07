Tue, 07 Mar 2017

UTLA General Secretary Killed in Manipur

March 07
17:23 2017
The general secretary of a Manipur-based militant group was killed after being abducted from his hideout, police said on Tuesday. The body of A. Singshit of the United Tribal Liberation Army (UTLA) was found on Monday by locals in the hills of Churachandpur district.

No one has claimed responsibility for the killing although the police believe that the 62-year-old may have been a victim of factionalism within the militant outfit.

Meanwhile, security forces reached the Khenjang mountain in Kangpokpi district on Tuesday to probe an exchange of fire between two Kuki armed groups on Monday night. The Kuki Revolutionary Army and the Kuki National Front were reportedly involved in the fighting.

-IANS

