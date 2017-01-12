Thu, 12 Jan 2017

Northeast Today

Vaccination Can Reduce Rabies Deaths in India: Study

Vaccination Can Reduce Rabies Deaths in India: Study
January 12
17:42 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Rabies claims around 20,000 lives in India every year but, in new that cheers, researchers have found a way out to reduce the menace by 90 per cent.

A study focusing on Tamil Nadu found that over the course of five years, vaccinating two lakh stray dogs a year would significantly reduce incidence of rabies at a cost of about $1.27 million annually.

“Our goal was to maximise the impact of vaccination and sterilisation on human health outcomes in the real world, where policy-makers operate within cost constraints,” said Meagan C. Fitzpatrick, lead researcher from the University of Maryland, US.

India accounts for more than a third of the world’s rabies deaths. Stray dogs are common and constitute approximately 42 per cent of the total canine population in Tamil Nadu. Most of the victims of rabid dogs are children and nearly all deaths occur after they are bitten.

The study that was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy Sciences noted that the strategy of vaccination without sterilisation was the most efficient way to reduce death from rabies.

-IANS

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.