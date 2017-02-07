Tue, 07 Feb 2017

Veteran ‘War’ Photojournalist Rabin Sengupta Dies

February 07
17:01 2017
Photojournalist Rabin Sengupta, one of the few Indian journalists who extensively covered the 1971 Bangladesh war, died in Agartala on Tuesday after a protracted illness, his family said. He was 87.

Sengupta is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, leaders of political parties and Bangladesh Assistant High Commission officials here visited Sengupta’s house here and expressed shock over his demise.

His body was cremated later in the day. Sengupta was honoured with the Liberation War Award in 2012 for his contribution to the war.

Sengupta, whose photographs were published in Indian and international newspapers, was born in Agartala in 1930. His ancestors from Dhaka settled in Agartala in 1840. Sengupta was also an author of many books. He travelled to the former Soviet Union and Brazil.

An avid Marxist, he knew Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi personally and was an admirer of Leftist leaders including Jyoti Basu and E.M.S. Namboodiripad.

-IANS

Rabin Sengupta
