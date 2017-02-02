Violence in Nagaland: Government Offices Torched

The ongoing protest against the reservation to women in urban local body elections in Nagaland turned violent on Thursday with angry protestors setting various offices on fire.

Protestors, who came out in large number, set fire to the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the Directorate of Transport on Thursday to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang’s refusal to meet their ultimatum: resign by 4 pm.

The escalating violence, which has already left two people dead and several others injured, prompted the Home Ministry to send central forces to contain the law and order situation even as curfew and Section 144 continue to remain imposed in Dimapur and Kohima districts.

Youths armed with spears and machetes took to the streets to protest against the state government’s decision to hold polls on February 1 despite an earlier deal to postpone the election by two months.

The protestors, all members of Naga tribal groups, want the Chief Minister and his cabinet to resign. They want the Governor to come and talk to them, but PB Acharya was in Itanagar this afternoon. The protesters also want the suspension of all policemen involved in the firing at Dimapur on Tuesday.