Voting is a Powerful Medium of Expression, Says Pravin Bakshi

NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

Administration officials in Garo hills on Thursday send out a loud message to the electorates on the powerful medium of expression – the right to vote on the occasion of the 7th National Voters Day (NVD).

“Voting is a power medium of expression, which has been conferred to the electorates”, said Pravin Bakshi, deputy commissioner of West Garo Hills, adding, “Meghalaya holds the record in the country with regard to 2nd highest voting percentage.”

He also asked the newly enrolled voters to think wisely and exercise their voting rights for greater participation and stronger democracy. The theme for this year’s NVD is – “Empowering Young and Future Voters”.

Speaking on the occasion president of Council of Nokmas Skylance G. Momin stated, “It is very important to create awareness amongst each voter about their responsibilities and fulfillment of the manifesto assured by the respective representatives during the time of election.”

Momin urged the newly enrolled voters to exercise their power in the ensuing elections and thereby making our democracy stronger by selecting a suitable representative to serve the people of the region. Momin and Bakshi also led the gathering to take the voters pledge of upholding the dignity of free, fair and peaceful elections.

The newly registered voters of 18-19 years under 50-North Tura (ST) and 51-South Tura (ST) Assembly Constituencies were felicitated and electors’ photo identity cards were distributed to them during the function. The Best Booth Level Officers under West Garo Hills District were also felicitated for their sincere dedication while discharging their duties.

Momin distributed the certificate of participation to the Office of the Deputy Commissioner (Election), West Garo Hills, Tura from the Election Commission of India, New Delhi for representing Meghalaya at the Global Exhibition also known as Matdata Mahotsav, 2016 which was held from 14 – 17 January 2016 in New Delhi.

At Ampati in South West Garo Hills deputy commissioner Cyril V. Diengdoh led the gathering taking the Voter’s Pledge and also distributed Elector’s Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) to the newly registered voters. Several competitions for young voters were held including a mini exhibition and food stalls were put up to mark the celebration under the theme – “Empowering Young and Future Voters”.

The booth level officers (BLOs) felicitated the newly registered voters with a badge containing a slogan “Proud to be a Voter – Ready to Vote”. Addressing the gathering Diengdoh, shared, “The celebration of National Voters’ Day was a celebration of democracy and a tribute to the Election Commission of India for upholding the principles of democracy through conduct of free and fair elections, because of which there is peaceful transition of power in the country.”

He added that true empowerment comes only when a person exercise their right to franchise. He also appealed to all eligible voters to get their names registered in the electoral roll and at the same time reminded the electors of their responsibility to ensure that electoral rolls are clean and error free.

Superintendent of police South West Garo Hills Ramesh Singh also took part in the celebration and spoke on the importance of right to vote and the power of voters ID card. Additional Deputy Commission (Election) Hazel B. Sangma highlighted on the objectives of celebrating National Voters Day and the enrollment figures in the district till date and called upon all the BLOs to work on a war footing mode to bridge the gap and enroll all eligible voters in the district.