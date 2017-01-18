Wanted NDFB-S Ultra Apprehended

A wanted NDFB(Songbijit) ultra was apprehended by a joint team of the Army and Assam Police from Daiphang Gaon area near Udalguri in lower Assam, a defence spokesman said on Tuesday.

Based on specific intelligence input, the joint team of Red Horns Division and police from Udalguri launched an operation at Daiphang Gaon late on Monday evening.

On being challenged, the extremist of the anti-talk NDFB faction tried to flee into the nearby jungle but was apprehended. He was found to be in possession of one AK series assault rifle with one magazine and ten live rounds, he said.

During investigation it was found that the apprehended cadre is Pushpo Basumatary alias B Fighter, an active and most wanted terrorist from Kokrajhar, the spokesman added.

-PTI