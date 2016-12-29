Thu, 29 Dec 2016

Weightlifter Jimjang Deru Creates New National Record

December 29
15:25 2016
Jimjang Deru, weightlifter from Arunachal Pradesh has recently created a new national record in clean & jerk event in men’s 62kg category with a lift of 153kg to secure the gold medal in senior National Weightlifting Championships.

Jimjang lifted 113kg in snatch before breaking the national record in the clean & jerk with a brilliant effort of 153kg for a total of 266kg to finish on the top of the podium.

The earlier national record was in the name of Rustam Sarang of Chhattisgarh.

In other weight divisions, Saraswati Rout of Railway Sports Promotion Board and Punjab’s Jasvir Kaur bagged the gold medals in women’s 58kg and women’s 63kg respectively.

Meanwhile Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Deru for making our state proud.

